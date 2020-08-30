Financial Survey: K12 (NYSE:LRN) and Zhongchao (NYSE:ZCMD)

K12 (NYSE:LRN) and Zhongchao (NASDAQ:ZCMD) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

85.3% of K12 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Zhongchao shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of K12 shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares K12 and Zhongchao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets K12 2.35% 3.75% 2.61% Zhongchao N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for K12 and Zhongchao, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score K12 0 1 2 0 2.67 Zhongchao 0 0 0 0 N/A

K12 currently has a consensus target price of $51.33, suggesting a potential upside of 40.45%. Given K12’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe K12 is more favorable than Zhongchao.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares K12 and Zhongchao’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio K12 $1.04 billion 1.45 $24.51 million $0.60 60.92 Zhongchao $14.88 million 2.67 N/A N/A N/A

K12 has higher revenue and earnings than Zhongchao.

Summary

K12 beats Zhongchao on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About K12

K12 Inc., a technology-based education company, together with its subsidiaries, provides online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade in the United States and internationally. The company also offers curriculum and technology solutions for full-time virtual and blended programs; full-time virtual programs, semester courses, and supplemental educational products; teacher training, teaching, and other academic and technology support services to public schools, school districts, private schools, charter schools, early childhood learning centers, and corporate partners. In addition, it provides FuelEd suite of offerings, such as K12 curriculum, FuelEd online courses, and FuelEd anywhere learning systems; Middlebury interactive languages; Stride; and the Big Universe literacy solution. Further, the company operates online private schools, including The K12 International Academy, the George Washington University Online High School, and the Keystone School. Additionally, it provides access to the online lessons and curriculum through proprietary learning management system; learning kits; student computers; and management, technology, and educational services. The company sells individual K-8 online courses and supplemental educational products directly to families. K12 Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.

About Zhongchao

Zhongchao Inc. provides healthcare information, education, and training services in China. It offers online and onsite health information services, healthcare education programs, and healthcare training products, including clinical practice training, open classes of popular medical topics, interactive case studies, academic conference and workshops, continuing education courses, and articles and short videos with educational healthcare content. The company operates through its mdmooc.org online platform. It serves enterprises, non-for-profit organizations, and medical journals, as well as healthcare professionals, nurses, doctors, and other healthcare workers. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

