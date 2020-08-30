Analyzing Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) and Eventbrite (NASDAQ:EB)

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) and Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

38.9% of Livongo Health shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.7% of Eventbrite shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of Livongo Health shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of Eventbrite shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Livongo Health and Eventbrite, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livongo Health 0 4 13 0 2.76 Eventbrite 0 3 1 0 2.25

Livongo Health currently has a consensus target price of $93.53, indicating a potential downside of 29.66%. Eventbrite has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential downside of 2.36%. Given Eventbrite’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Eventbrite is more favorable than Livongo Health.

Profitability

This table compares Livongo Health and Eventbrite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livongo Health -12.76% -4.86% -3.71% Eventbrite -103.11% -61.89% -28.31%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Livongo Health and Eventbrite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livongo Health $170.20 million 78.36 -$55.27 million ($1.01) -131.64 Eventbrite $326.80 million 3.06 -$68.76 million ($0.84) -13.11

Livongo Health has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Eventbrite. Livongo Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eventbrite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Livongo Health beats Eventbrite on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Livongo Health Company Profile

Livongo Health, Inc. provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications. Its products include Livongo for Diabetes, Livongo for Hypertension, Livongo for Prediabetes and Weight Management, and Livongo for Behavioral Health by myStrength. The company was formerly known as EosHealth, Inc. and changed its name to Livongo Health, Inc. in 2014. Livongo Health, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a ticketing and event technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

