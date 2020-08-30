Zacks: Analysts Expect Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $83.42 Million

Analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) will post $83.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.55 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.10 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust reported sales of $423.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 80.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will report full year sales of $497.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $446.69 million to $545.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $960.13 million, with estimates ranging from $884.53 million to $1.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pebblebrook Hotel Trust.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $22.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 3.57%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEB. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 8th. TheStreet cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.91.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEB. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 36.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 99,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 26,243 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 663.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,734,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,892,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507,661 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 111,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 21,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10,118.8% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PEB stock opened at $12.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.58. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12-month low of $5.39 and a 12-month high of $29.57.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (?REIT?) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

