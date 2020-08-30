Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.15 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) will announce $47.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.30 million and the lowest is $47.00 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) posted sales of $43.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Independent Bank Co.(MI) will report full year sales of $188.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $182.70 million to $194.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $171.45 million, with estimates ranging from $171.30 million to $171.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Independent Bank Co.(MI).

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $50.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.45 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.58% and a return on equity of 13.30%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IBCP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. ValuEngine lowered Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

In other Independent Bank Co.(MI) news, EVP Stefanie M. Kimball sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total transaction of $47,763.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,582.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 2,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 164.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the 2nd quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $14.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.15 million, a PE ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Independent Bank Co has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $23.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

