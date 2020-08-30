$45.81 Million in Sales Expected for Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) will post sales of $45.81 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Limoneira’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $44.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.30 million. Limoneira posted sales of $50.87 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Limoneira will report full-year sales of $159.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $154.87 million to $163.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $196.78 million, with estimates ranging from $188.55 million to $205.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Limoneira.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $39.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.84 million. Limoneira had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.97%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Limoneira from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Limoneira in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Limoneira from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Limoneira from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of Limoneira stock opened at $14.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $266.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 1.04. Limoneira has a twelve month low of $10.60 and a twelve month high of $21.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Limoneira by 42.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,326 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Limoneira by 47.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Limoneira during the second quarter worth $128,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in Limoneira by 7.5% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Limoneira during the second quarter worth $163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

About Limoneira

Limoneira Company operates as an agribusiness and real estate development company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, Other Agribusiness, Rental Operations, and Real Estate Development. It grows, processes, packs, markets, and sells lemons.

