Reviewing Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) & Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) and Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

Get Akerna alerts:

This table compares Akerna and Veritone’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Akerna -137.41% -70.41% -62.76% Veritone -106.21% -118.65% -48.64%

3.7% of Akerna shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Veritone shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of Akerna shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.6% of Veritone shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Akerna and Veritone’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Akerna $10.92 million 7.98 -$12.31 million N/A N/A Veritone $49.65 million 4.80 -$62.08 million ($2.85) -3.03

Akerna has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Veritone.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Akerna and Veritone, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Akerna 0 0 1 0 3.00 Veritone 1 0 4 0 2.60

Veritone has a consensus target price of $12.60, indicating a potential upside of 45.83%. Given Veritone’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Veritone is more favorable than Akerna.

Risk and Volatility

Akerna has a beta of 2.49, meaning that its stock price is 149% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veritone has a beta of 2.54, meaning that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Veritone beats Akerna on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Akerna Company Profile

Akerna Corp. operates a technology company in the cannabis space. The company offers MJ Platform and Leaf Data Systems that provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products. Akerna Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc. provides artificial intelligence (AI) and computing solutions in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops and operates aiWARE platform, an AI operating system that unlocks the power of cognitive computing to transform audio, video, and other unstructured data, as well as analyzes it in conjunction with structured data in an orchestrated and automated manner to generate actionable intelligence. The company also provides media advertising agency services, including media planning and strategy, media buying and placement, campaign messaging, clearance verification and attribution, and custom analytics directly to advertisers through outbound sales networking, and client and partner referrals, as well as indirectly through advertising agencies or marketing consultants. It serves media owners and broadcasters; legal and compliance markets, including consulting firms, managed services providers, large law firms and corporate legal departments, financial services, and healthcare and other companies; state, local, federal, and international law enforcement agencies, intelligence agencies, and other governmental agencies, as well as resellers and system integrators; and politics market, including political parties, elected officials and political campaigns, political action committees, and special interest groups. The company was formerly known as Veritone Delaware, Inc. and changed its name to Veritone, Inc. in July 2014. Veritone, Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Akerna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akerna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.