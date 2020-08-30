Analysts Expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $25.13 Million

Equities research analysts expect Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) to post sales of $25.13 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.92 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.34 million. Southern First Bancshares posted sales of $21.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Southern First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $98.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $96.62 million to $99.52 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $96.24 million, with estimates ranging from $95.75 million to $96.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Southern First Bancshares.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The bank reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $28.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.44 million. Southern First Bancshares had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SFST. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. DA Davidson started coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Southern First Bancshares in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of SFST stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. Southern First Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $44.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.71. The firm has a market cap of $201.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

In other news, Director Leighton M. Cubbage sold 1,985 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total transaction of $56,334.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,958.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Southern First Bancshares by 9,250.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 52,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 52,360 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern First Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $737,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Southern First Bancshares by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 132,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,770,000 after purchasing an additional 22,661 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Southern First Bancshares by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 58,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 22,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern First Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $616,000. 75.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern First Bancshares Company Profile

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

