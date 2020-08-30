Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) & First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Head to Head Review

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) and First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.0% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of First Busey shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of Business First Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of First Busey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Business First Bancshares and First Busey’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Business First Bancshares $114.18 million 2.73 $23.77 million $1.80 8.37 First Busey $472.65 million 2.08 $102.95 million $2.15 8.39

First Busey has higher revenue and earnings than Business First Bancshares. Business First Bancshares is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Busey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Business First Bancshares and First Busey, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Business First Bancshares 0 2 1 0 2.33 First Busey 0 3 1 0 2.25

Business First Bancshares currently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 68.22%. First Busey has a consensus target price of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 41.35%. Given Business First Bancshares’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Business First Bancshares is more favorable than First Busey.

Volatility and Risk

Business First Bancshares has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Busey has a beta of 1.09, indicating that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Business First Bancshares pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. First Busey pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. Business First Bancshares pays out 22.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Busey pays out 40.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Business First Bancshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and First Busey has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Business First Bancshares and First Busey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Business First Bancshares 13.94% 8.01% 0.92% First Busey 20.37% 8.51% 1.04%

Summary

First Busey beats Business First Bancshares on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Business First Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products and services, including a range of checking, demand, money market, time, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture and direct deposit services. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans, including commercial lines of credit, working capital loans, term loans, equipment financing, asset acquisition, expansion and development loans, borrowing base loans, letters of credit, and other loan products; construction and development loans; commercial real estate loans; residential real estate loans comprising first and second lien one-to-four family mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; consumer loans, including secured and unsecured installment and term loans; and credit cards. In addition, it offers wealth management products, including mutual funds, annuities, individual retirement accounts, and other financial products. Further, the company provides a range of other financial services comprising drive-through banking facilities, automated teller machines, and employee and payroll benefits solutions; and night depository, personalized checks, treasury and cash management, merchant, automated clearing house, electronic funds transfer, domestic and foreign wire transfer, traveler's checks, vault, loan and deposit sweep accounts, lock-box, international trade finance, international trade, foreign exchange, online and mobile banking, e-statements, and bank-by-mail services. The company operates through 25 banking centers located in the State of Louisiana and in Dallas, Texas. Business First Bancshares, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management. It offers customary types of demand and savings deposits; and commercial, agricultural, commercial and residential real estate, and consumer loans, as well as home equity lines of credit. The company also provides money transfer, safe deposit, IRA, Keogh and other fiduciary, ATM and technology-based networks, and online and mobile banking services. In addition, it offers investment management, trust, estate advisory, and financial planning services, as well as business succession planning, and employee retirement planning services; investment strategy consulting and fiduciary services; and security brokerage services. Further, the company provides pay processing solutions, such as walk-in payment processing for payments delivered by customers to retail pay agents; online bill payment solutions for payments made by customers on a billing company's Website; customer service payments for payments accepted over the telephone; direct debit services; electronic concentration of payments delivered by the automated clearing house network; money management software and credit card networks; and lockbox remittance processing of payments delivered by mail. It has 28 banking centers in Illinois; 7 in southwest Florida; and 1 in Indianapolis, Indiana. First Busey Corporation was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Champaign, Illinois.

