$184.24 Million in Sales Expected for Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) will post $184.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Matador Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $198.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $174.00 million. Matador Resources posted sales of $279.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matador Resources will report full year sales of $847.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $785.00 million to $987.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $933.63 million, with estimates ranging from $843.63 million to $1.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Matador Resources.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.14. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 15.93% and a positive return on equity of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $118.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.79 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Northland Securities increased their target price on Matador Resources from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. MKM Partners raised Matador Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.46.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTDR. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Matador Resources by 52,004.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,198,368 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,318,000 after buying an additional 6,186,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 18.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,687,770 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216,449 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Matador Resources by 1,109.2% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,166,412 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,948 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Matador Resources by 8.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,202 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $99,469,000 after purchasing an additional 952,853 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Matador Resources by 8,242.4% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 960,210 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 948,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources stock opened at $9.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -7.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 4.66. Matador Resources has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

