Analyzing Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) & Draftkings (OTCMKTS:DKNG)

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) and Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) are both aerospace companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Butler National and Draftkings’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butler National 6.43% 9.70% 3.92% Draftkings N/A N/A N/A

0.8% of Butler National shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of Draftkings shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.8% of Butler National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Butler National and Draftkings’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butler National $65.87 million 0.59 $4.23 million N/A N/A Draftkings N/A N/A $2.31 million N/A N/A

Butler National has higher revenue and earnings than Draftkings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Butler National and Draftkings, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A Draftkings 0 2 10 0 2.83

Draftkings has a consensus price target of $45.50, indicating a potential upside of 25.28%. Given Draftkings’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Draftkings is more favorable than Butler National.

Summary

Butler National beats Draftkings on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aerospace products and professional services in the United States. The company's Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications include business-size aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, Cessna, and Dassault Falcon aircraft along with other specialized modifications. This segment also manufactures, sells, and services airborne electronic switching units used in DC-9, DC-10, DC-9/80, MD-80, MD-90, and KC-10 aircraft; transient suppression devices for fuel tank protection on Boeing Classic 737 and 747 aircraft, and other Classic aircraft using a capacitance fuel quantity indicating system; and airborne electronics upgrades for classic weapon control systems used on military aircraft and vehicles, as well as provides consulting services with airlines and equipment manufacturers relating to fuel system safety requirements. In addition, this segment sells, installs, and repairs avionics equipment, including airplane radio equipment and flight control systems; and troubleshoots and repairs autopilot systems. Its Professional Services segment provides architectural services, such as commercial and industrial building design, as well as engineering services; and management services to the Boot Hill Casino and The Stables Casino. The company also acquires, refurbishes, and sells airplanes, primarily Learjets. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Olathe, Kansas.

Draftkings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products. The company is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

