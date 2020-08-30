$690,000.00 in Sales Expected for Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) will announce $690,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Oramed Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $680,000.00 to $700,000.00. Oramed Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $680,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oramed Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.70 million to $2.71 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Oramed Pharmaceuticals.

Get Oramed Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.07. Oramed Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 28.75% and a negative net margin of 230.07%. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69 million.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Aegis reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $16.00) on shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 13th.

ORMP stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.62. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.32 and a fifty-two week high of $6.05.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $610,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $219,000. Finally, ICM Asset Management Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

About Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of polypeptides. Its product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes; and ORMD-0901, an oral glucagon-like peptide-1 analog capsule for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oramed Pharmaceuticals (ORMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.