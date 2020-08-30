Head to Head Comparison: Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) & Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) and Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Ichor has a beta of 2.56, meaning that its share price is 156% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xilinx has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500.

83.6% of Ichor shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.6% of Xilinx shares are held by institutional investors. 3.9% of Ichor shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Xilinx shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ichor and Xilinx’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ichor $620.84 million 0.96 $10.73 million $0.95 27.21 Xilinx $3.16 billion 8.10 $792.72 million $3.35 31.32

Xilinx has higher revenue and earnings than Ichor. Ichor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Xilinx, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Ichor and Xilinx, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ichor 0 2 5 0 2.71 Xilinx 3 9 7 1 2.30

Ichor presently has a consensus target price of $35.57, indicating a potential upside of 37.61%. Xilinx has a consensus target price of $103.35, indicating a potential downside of 1.49%. Given Ichor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ichor is more favorable than Xilinx.

Profitability

This table compares Ichor and Xilinx’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ichor 2.43% 14.92% 5.98% Xilinx 21.22% 30.66% 15.20%

Summary

Xilinx beats Ichor on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ichor

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising electroplating and cleaning. It also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems. The company operates in the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Malaysia, and Korea. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc. designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores. The company also offers development boards; development kits, including hardware, design tools, IP, and reference designs that are designed to streamline and accelerate the development of domain-specific and market-specific applications; and configuration products, such as one-time programmable and in-system programmable storage devices to configure field programmable gate arrays. In addition, it provides design, customer training, field engineering, and technical support services. The company offers its products to electronic equipment manufacturers in sub-segments, such as wireline and data center, wireless, aerospace and defense, test and measurement, industrial, scientific and medical, automotive, audio, video and broadcast, and consumer. Xilinx, Inc. sells its products through a network of independent distributors; and through direct sales to original equipment manufacturers and electronic manufacturing service providers, as well as independent sales representatives. The company has a strategic collaboration with ZF Friedrichshafen AG; and technology collaboration with Shenzhen Youjia Innovation Technology Co., Ltd. Xilinx, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

