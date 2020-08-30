$176.92 Million in Sales Expected for Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Laredo Petroleum Inc (NYSE:LPI) will post $176.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Laredo Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $213.79 million and the lowest is $149.00 million. Laredo Petroleum reported sales of $193.57 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Laredo Petroleum will report full year sales of $734.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $614.00 million to $866.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $693.69 million, with estimates ranging from $629.00 million to $797.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Laredo Petroleum.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.91. The business had revenue of $110.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.59 million. Laredo Petroleum had a negative net margin of 112.30% and a positive return on equity of 17.17%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Siebert Williams Shank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Raymond James raised shares of Laredo Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.36.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LPI. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Laredo Petroleum by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 90,674 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29,575 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of Laredo Petroleum stock opened at $16.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. Laredo Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $6.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.80. The firm has a market cap of $188.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 4.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.89.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company also provides midstream and marketing services comprising transportation and marketing of oil and natural gas; and natural gas lift systems, crude oil and natural gas gathering, and water delivery and takeaway services.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Laredo Petroleum (LPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.