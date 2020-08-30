Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.06 Million

Analysts forecast that Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) will announce $11.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $10.53 million to $11.54 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $9.77 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full-year sales of $46.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.79 million to $47.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $53.06 million, with estimates ranging from $44.28 million to $60.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Fortress Biotech.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.08. Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 124.63% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The company had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.59 million.

A number of analysts have commented on FBIO shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Fortress Biotech from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

FBIO stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $4.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.51.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $746,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 345,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 140,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 43,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 96.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 121,537 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 59,688 shares in the last quarter. 15.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortress Biotech

Fortress Biotech, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. It markets dermatology products, such as Targadox for acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; Ala-Scalp and Triderm, which are used for the inflammatory and pruritic manifestations of corticosteroid-responsive dermatoses; and Ala-Quin, an antibacterial and antifungal cream.

Featured Story: CAC 40 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Fortress Biotech (FBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.