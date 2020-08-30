Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $690.47 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Ltd (NYSE:NOMD) will report $690.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Nomad Foods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $698.12 million and the lowest is $685.62 million. Nomad Foods reported sales of $600.72 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.
On average, analysts expect that Nomad Foods will report full year sales of $2.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $2.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Nomad Foods.
Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 245,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 40,057 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 4,194,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,844,000 after buying an additional 321,590 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 1,383.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 360,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 336,422 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 8,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 434.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 137,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,942,000 after buying an additional 111,476 shares in the last quarter. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NOMD opened at $24.53 on Friday. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $14.08 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.83.
Nomad Foods Company Profile
Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.
