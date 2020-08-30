$27.13 Million in Sales Expected for NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect NanoString Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSTG) to report $27.13 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NanoString Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.83 million and the highest is $27.85 million. NanoString Technologies posted sales of $30.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that NanoString Technologies will report full year sales of $110.23 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $105.54 million to $113.75 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $146.42 million, with estimates ranging from $141.07 million to $151.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NanoString Technologies.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 75.15% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The company had revenue of $22.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.15 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut NanoString Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

NanoString Technologies stock opened at $40.48 on Friday. NanoString Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.85 and a 12 month high of $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 8.48 and a quick ratio of 7.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -22.61 and a beta of 1.36.

In other NanoString Technologies news, SVP J. Chad Brown sold 6,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $238,992.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,041.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Hershberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total value of $46,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,193.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 78,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,896,308 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 20.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,429 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 249.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 31,499 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NanoString Technologies in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 8.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 327,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,884,000 after purchasing an additional 17,667 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc provides life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples by taking images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NanoString Technologies (NSTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.