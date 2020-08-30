Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $549.24 Million

Equities research analysts expect Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) to post $549.24 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Momo’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $547.05 million to $551.43 million. Momo reported sales of $604.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, September 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Momo will report full-year sales of $2.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Momo.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The information services provider reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $3.00. The business had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Momo had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

MOMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nomura lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Momo from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $21.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.17. Momo has a one year low of $16.61 and a one year high of $40.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Momo in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Momo in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Momo in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Momo by 14.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,755 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Momo in the first quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors own 54.99% of the company’s stock.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

