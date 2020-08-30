Zacks: Brokerages Expect Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $110.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) will report $110.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Noodles & Co’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $112.09 million and the lowest is $107.20 million. Noodles & Co posted sales of $118.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Noodles & Co will report full-year sales of $403.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $398.50 million to $406.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $470.52 million, with estimates ranging from $453.30 million to $486.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Noodles & Co.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $80.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.61 million. Noodles & Co had a negative return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on NDLS. ValuEngine raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. TheStreet raised Noodles & Co from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub cut Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.31.

Shares of NASDAQ NDLS opened at $8.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $365.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.20. Noodles & Co has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $9.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.27.

In other Noodles & Co news, insider Holdings Ll Catterton-Noodles sold 1,435,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $11,264,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 15.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,095,743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,829,000 after buying an additional 699,571 shares during the last quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 14.2% during the first quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 2,199,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,358,000 after buying an additional 274,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Noodles & Co by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,073,208 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,765,000 after buying an additional 5,413 shares during the last quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 5.5% in the first quarter. Rip Road Capital Partners LP now owns 1,400,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 73,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Noodles & Co by 7.6% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,057,204 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,396,000 after purchasing an additional 75,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

