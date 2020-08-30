Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.85 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a report released on Thursday, August 27th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker forecasts that the sporting goods retailer will post earnings per share of $0.85 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Dicks Sporting Goods from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised Dicks Sporting Goods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Dicks Sporting Goods in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Dicks Sporting Goods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.04.

DKS stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.59. Dicks Sporting Goods has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Dicks Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $1.97. Dicks Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,196 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 12,915 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $1,242,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Dicks Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $14,169,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 469.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 897,299 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $37,023,000 after buying an additional 739,689 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Dicks Sporting Goods by 3.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 403,037 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $16,630,000 after buying an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.97, for a total transaction of $12,992,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total value of $82,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,487,671.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is a boost from Dicks Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Dicks Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.88%.

Dicks Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories. The company also owns and operates Golf Galaxy, Field & Stream, and other specialty concept stores; and e-commerce Websites, as well as Dick's Team Sports HQ, a youth sports digital platform that offers free league management services, mobile apps, free league management services, communications and live scorekeeping, custom uniforms and fan wear, and access to donations and sponsorships.

