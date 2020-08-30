Pi Financial Increases Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) Price Target to C$10.00

Silvercorp Metals (TSE:SVM) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Pi Financial from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 7.92% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SVM. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$6.75 to C$8.25 in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$9.25 to C$11.00 in a research report on Monday, August 10th.

Shares of SVM opened at C$10.86 on Friday. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$11.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion and a PE ratio of 50.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.56.

In other news, Senior Officer Derek Zhihua Liu sold 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.05, for a total value of C$128,800.00. Also, Director David Tokpay Kong sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.28, for a total transaction of C$41,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,285,000. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,900 shares of company stock worth $1,316,408.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

