MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) PT Raised to C$26.50 at Pi Financial

MAG Silver (TSE:MAG) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) had its target price increased by Pi Financial from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MAG. Canaccord Genuity restated a “speculative buy” rating and set a C$21.25 target price on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$20.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$16.50 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Cormark reiterated a “top pick” rating and issued a C$18.60 price target on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MAG Silver presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$22.15.

Shares of MAG opened at C$21.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 116.52, a quick ratio of 115.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$21.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$16.34. MAG Silver has a twelve month low of C$5.33 and a twelve month high of C$24.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -114.63.

In related news, Director Daniel Thomas Macinnis sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.50, for a total transaction of C$150,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,553,366. Also, Senior Officer Peter Megaw sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.56, for a total transaction of C$1,542,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$212,796. Insiders sold 199,000 shares of company stock worth $4,168,630 over the last quarter.

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on acquiring, exploring, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, and zinc deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Juanicipio property covering 7,679 hectares located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

