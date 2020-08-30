Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) PT Raised to C$64.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from C$60.50 to C$64.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TD. Eight Capital dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$66.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$61.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$68.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$73.40.

TSE TD opened at C$65.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$61.71. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of C$49.01 and a 52 week high of C$77.72.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.84 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$10.61 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.6900002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

