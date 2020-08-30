Touchstone Exploration’s (TXP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Beacon Securities

Beacon Securities restated their buy rating on shares of Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP) in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of TSE:TXP opened at C$1.22 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $233.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.59. Touchstone Exploration has a 52 week low of C$0.18 and a 52 week high of C$1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$1.19 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.80.

In other news, Director Harrie Vredenburg sold 38,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.90, for a total value of C$34,453.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$206,316.

Touchstone Exploration Inc primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Petrobank Energy and Resources Ltd. and changed its name to Touchstone Exploration Inc in May 2014.

