Comparing Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) & Brightcove (NYSE:BCOV)

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Autohome has a beta of 1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brightcove has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

51.0% of Autohome shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of Brightcove shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Autohome shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Brightcove shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Autohome and Brightcove’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autohome $1.21 billion 8.27 $459.65 million $4.10 20.68 Brightcove $184.46 million 2.38 -$21.90 million ($0.17) -65.59

Autohome has higher revenue and earnings than Brightcove. Brightcove is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autohome, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Autohome and Brightcove, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autohome 2 5 3 0 2.10 Brightcove 0 0 3 0 3.00

Autohome currently has a consensus price target of $77.42, indicating a potential downside of 8.67%. Brightcove has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 25.56%. Given Brightcove’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Brightcove is more favorable than Autohome.

Profitability

This table compares Autohome and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autohome 37.91% 23.25% 17.82% Brightcove -9.93% -3.07% -1.26%

Summary

Autohome beats Brightcove on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc. operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums. It also offers advertising services for automakers and dealers; dealer subscription services that allow dealers to market their inventory and services through its Websites and mobile applications; and used automobile listings services, which allow used automobile dealers and individuals to market their automobiles for sale on its Websites. In addition, Autohome Inc. operates Autohome Mall, an online transaction platform that facilitates direct vehicle sales and commission-based services; provides iOS- and Android-based applications to allow its users to access its content; and offers technical support and management consulting services. The company was formerly known as Sequel Limited and changed its name to Autohome Inc. in October 2011. Autohome Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China. Autohome Inc. is a subsidiary of Yun Chen Capital Cayman.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences. In addition, it offers Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to address the needs of marketers to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; OTT Flow, a service for media companies and content owners to deploy direct-to-consumer, live and on-demand video services across platforms; and Enterprise video suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos. Further, the company provides account management, professional, support, and online and onsite training services. It serves media companies, broadcasters, publishers, sports and entertainment companies, fashion and hospitality brands and corporations, faith-based institutions, e-commerce platforms, and hi-tech organizations; and governments, educational institutions, and non-profit organizations through direct sales, referral partners, channel partners, and resellers in North America, Europe, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally, as well as sells its products online. The company was formerly known as Video Marketplace, Inc. and changed its name to Brightcove Inc. in March 2005. Brightcove Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

