Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Financial Comparison

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) and BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pinduoduo and BSQUARE’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pinduoduo $4.33 billion 22.95 -$1.00 billion ($0.88) -101.36 BSQUARE $59.28 million 0.32 -$9.18 million N/A N/A

BSQUARE has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Pinduoduo.

Profitability

This table compares Pinduoduo and BSQUARE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pinduoduo -24.51% -35.73% -11.81% BSQUARE -7.21% -31.73% -13.23%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Pinduoduo and BSQUARE, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pinduoduo 0 11 6 0 2.35 BSQUARE 0 0 0 0 N/A

Pinduoduo presently has a consensus price target of $73.18, indicating a potential downside of 17.97%. Given Pinduoduo’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Pinduoduo is more favorable than BSQUARE.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

20.0% of Pinduoduo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.2% of BSQUARE shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.8% of BSQUARE shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Pinduoduo has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BSQUARE has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its stock price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Pinduoduo Company Profile

Pinduoduo Inc. operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It also operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of priced merchandise. The company was formerly known as Walnut Street Group Holding Limited and changed its name to Pinduoduo Inc. in July 2018. Pinduoduo Inc. was founded in 2015 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

BSQUARE Company Profile

BSQUARE Corporation provides software solutions and related engineering services to businesses that develop, market, and sell standalone intelligent systems in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers DataV software solution, which addresses various business use cases specific to Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) applications, including predictive failure, adaptive diagnostics, and IIoT device management. Its DataV solution is used in various industrial sectors and vertical markets, such as commercial transportation, oil and gas extraction, manufacturing, water and power, and other vertical markets. The company's software products also include HTML5 Rendering Engine; and TestQuest 10, a software testing automation tool. It serves original equipment manufacturers, original design manufacturers, corporate enterprises, silicon vendors, and peripheral vendors. BSQUARE Corporation was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, Washington.

