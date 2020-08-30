Analyzing Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) & Noble Energy (NASDAQ:NBL)

Primeenergy Resources (NASDAQ:PNRG) and Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Primeenergy Resources has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Energy has a beta of 1.43, meaning that its stock price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Primeenergy Resources and Noble Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Primeenergy Resources -6.93% -5.47% -2.42% Noble Energy -25.33% -0.82% -0.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.6% of Primeenergy Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.5% of Noble Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 58.6% of Primeenergy Resources shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Noble Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Primeenergy Resources and Noble Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Primeenergy Resources 0 0 0 0 N/A Noble Energy 2 13 11 0 2.35

Noble Energy has a consensus price target of $15.35, indicating a potential upside of 50.74%. Given Noble Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Noble Energy is more favorable than Primeenergy Resources.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Primeenergy Resources and Noble Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Primeenergy Resources $104.82 million 1.35 $3.48 million N/A N/A Noble Energy $4.99 billion 0.98 -$66.00 million $0.90 11.31

Primeenergy Resources has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Noble Energy.

Summary

Noble Energy beats Primeenergy Resources on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Primeenergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations. The company operates approximately 1,500 active wells and owns non-operating interests in approximately 400 additional wells primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and West Virginia. The company was formerly known as PrimeEnergy Corporation and changed its name to PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation in December 2018. The company was founded in 1973 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Noble Energy Company Profile

Noble Energy, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins. Its principal assets are located in the US onshore unconventional basins and various global offshore conventional basins in the Eastern Mediterranean and off the west coast of Africa. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 1,929 million barrels oil equivalent of total proved reserves. Noble Energy, Inc. was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

