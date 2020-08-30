Financial Survey: EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) and DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) and DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR (OTCMKTS:DPUKY) are both mid-cap utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVN and DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVN $2.49 billion 1.30 $341.23 million N/A N/A DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR $713.18 million 2.87 $65.40 million N/A N/A

EVN has higher revenue and earnings than DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares EVN and DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVN 15.14% 7.51% 4.17% DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

EVN has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR has a beta of 0.99, suggesting that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

EVN pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for EVN and DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVN 0 1 0 0 2.00 DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR 1 1 1 0 2.00

Summary

EVN beats DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

EVN Company Profile

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, and municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat. The company also operates regional electricity and natural gas networks, as well as cable TV and telecommunications networks. In addition, it engages in the drinking water supply, wastewater disposal, thermal waste recycling, and international project business activities. The company was founded in 1922 and is headquartered in Maria Enzersdorf, Austria. EVN AG is a subsidiary of NÖ Landes-Beteiligungsholding GmbH.

DOMINOS PIZZA U/ADR Company Profile

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Germany, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden. It also leases properties; and leases store equipment to franchisees. The company operates 1,261 stores in the six European markets. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012. Domino's Pizza Group plc was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Milton Keynes, the United Kingdom.

