SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) vs. VirTra Systems (OTCMKTS:VTSI) Head-To-Head Survey

SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) and VirTra Systems (NASDAQ:VTSI) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its share price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirTra Systems has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.6% of SMITHS GRP PLC/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of VirTra Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.6% of VirTra Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SMITHS GRP PLC/S and VirTra Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMITHS GRP PLC/S $3.22 billion 2.31 $292.42 million $0.88 21.30 VirTra Systems $18.71 million 1.36 -$80,000.00 ($0.01) -329.00

SMITHS GRP PLC/S has higher revenue and earnings than VirTra Systems. VirTra Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SMITHS GRP PLC/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SMITHS GRP PLC/S and VirTra Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMITHS GRP PLC/S 0 1 3 0 2.75 VirTra Systems 0 0 1 0 3.00

VirTra Systems has a consensus target price of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 82.37%. Given VirTra Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe VirTra Systems is more favorable than SMITHS GRP PLC/S.

Profitability

This table compares SMITHS GRP PLC/S and VirTra Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMITHS GRP PLC/S N/A N/A N/A VirTra Systems -0.64% -1.21% -0.66%

Summary

SMITHS GRP PLC/S beats VirTra Systems on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SMITHS GRP PLC/S

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek. The John Crane division offers mechanical seals, seal support systems, hydrodynamic bearings, packing materials, power transmission couplings, and specialized filtration systems. The Smiths Medical division provides specialty medical devices and consumables, including infusion systems, vascular access, patient airway and temperature management equipment, and specialty devices in the areas of diagnostics and emergency patient transport. It serves hospitals, surgery centers, clinics, and home care providers; and other medical device manufacturers. The Smiths Detection division offers sensors and systems that detect and identify explosives, narcotics, weapons, chemical agents, biohazards, and contraband. The Smiths Interconnect division provides specialized electronic and radio frequency board-level and waveguide devices, connectors, cables, test sockets, and sub-systems for applications in the defense, semiconductor test, medical, space, commercial aerospace, and rail markets. The Flex-Tek division offers engineered components that heat and move fluids and gases for aerospace, consumer products, construction, medical, and industrial applications. The company was formerly known as Smiths Industries and changed its name to Smiths Group plc in 2000. Smiths Group plc was founded in 1851 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About VirTra Systems

VirTra, Inc. develops, sells, and supports use of force training and marksmanship firearms training systems and accessories for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian use worldwide. Its products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces and budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; V-ST, a realistic single screen simulated shooting range simulator; and Top Subject Mater Expert Content, a content supplied with its simulators. The company also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; Simulated Recoil, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

