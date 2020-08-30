Analyzing Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Iveda Solutions (NASDAQ:IVDA)

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) and Iveda Solutions (OTCMKTS:IVDA) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Paylocity and Iveda Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paylocity 11.48% 18.18% 3.14% Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Paylocity and Iveda Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paylocity $561.33 million 14.03 $64.46 million $1.24 118.02 Iveda Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Paylocity has higher revenue and earnings than Iveda Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.6% of Paylocity shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.8% of Paylocity shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Paylocity and Iveda Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paylocity 0 6 8 0 2.57 Iveda Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A

Paylocity presently has a consensus price target of $137.92, suggesting a potential downside of 5.75%. Given Paylocity’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Paylocity is more favorable than Iveda Solutions.

Volatility & Risk

Paylocity has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Iveda Solutions has a beta of -4.54, indicating that its share price is 554% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Paylocity beats Iveda Solutions on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Paylocity Web Pay for enterprise-grade payroll processing and administration; Paylocity Web HR for employee record management, HR compliance and reporting, HR insight and analytics, and self-service portals; Talent Management for employee performance appraisal process and performance review; Paylocity Web Time, a time and attendance solution; and Paylocity Web Expense, an expense management tool designed to streamline and automate the expense management process. It also provides Paylocity Web Benefits and Paylocity Enterprise Benefits, which are benefit management solutions that integrate with insurance carrier systems to provide automated administrative processes and allow users to choose benefit elections and make life event changes online, summarize benefit elections, and perform other benefit-related tasks, as well as enable premium reconciliation, management of voluntary benefits, and reporting. In addition, the company offers third-party administrative services for clients designed to modernize the administration of flexible spending accounts, health savings accounts, transportation management accounts, premium only plans, and health reimbursement arrangements for their employees. Further, it provides implementation and training, client, and tax and regulatory services. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, Illinois.

Iveda Solutions Company Profile

Iveda Solutions, Inc. develops and sells software as a service video surveillance management platform under Sentir name in the United States and internationally. Its Sentir platform consists of surveillance software, cloud management software, servers, storage, and networking protocols that enables real-time viewing and recorded playback of video on computers and mobile devices with push notifications and alerts for the distribution of hosted video surveillance services. The company also sells Sentir-enabled plug-and-play cloud cameras under Zee brand name, and an in-vehicle streaming video surveillance system under VEMO brand name to telecommunications companies, Internet service providers, data centers, and cable companies. In addition, it also provides real-time Internet protocol video hosting and remote surveillance services; and deploys video surveillance systems for banks, storage facilities, homeowners associations, law enforcement, food processing plants, public pools and parks, and government agencies, as well as airports, commercial buildings, data centers, shopping centers, and hotels. The company was formerly known as Iveda Corporation and changed its name to Iveda Solutions, Inc. in December 2010. Iveda Solutions, Inc. is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

