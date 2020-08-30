Reviewing Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Ameri (NASDAQ:AMRH) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Ameri alerts:

0.5% of Ameri shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.0% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.2% of Ameri shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Skyworks Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Ameri and Skyworks Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ameri $39.92 million 0.20 -$5.60 million N/A N/A Skyworks Solutions $3.38 billion 7.10 $853.60 million $5.71 25.15

Skyworks Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Ameri.

Risk & Volatility

Ameri has a beta of 1.52, indicating that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyworks Solutions has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ameri and Skyworks Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ameri -16.20% -49.79% -22.00% Skyworks Solutions 24.13% 20.73% 17.34%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ameri and Skyworks Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ameri 0 0 0 0 N/A Skyworks Solutions 0 8 20 0 2.71

Skyworks Solutions has a consensus target price of $137.88, suggesting a potential downside of 4.00%. Given Skyworks Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Skyworks Solutions is more favorable than Ameri.

Summary

Skyworks Solutions beats Ameri on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ameri

Ameri Holdings, Inc. specializes in delivering SAP cloud, digital and enterprise services to clients worldwide. Its services center around SAP and include technology consulting, business intelligence, cloud services, application development/integration and maintenance, implementation services, infrastructure services, and independent validation services, all of which can be delivered as a set of managed services or on an on-demand service basis, or a combination of both. The company was founded by Srinidhi Devanur in February 1994 and is headquartered in Suwanee, GA.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators. The company provides its products for use in the aerospace, automotive, broadband, cellular infrastructure, connected home, industrial, medical, military, smartphone, tablet, and wearable markets. It sells its products through direct sales force, electronic component distributors, and independent sales representatives. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with MediaTek Incorporated to deliver standards-based 5G solution. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Ameri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.