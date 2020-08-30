Financial Comparison: Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) versus Luckin Coffee (NYSE:LKNCY)

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) and Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get Cannae alerts:

This table compares Cannae and Luckin Coffee’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cannae 144.78% 60.74% 47.20% Luckin Coffee N/A N/A N/A

Cannae has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luckin Coffee has a beta of -1.35, indicating that its share price is 235% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Cannae and Luckin Coffee, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cannae 0 0 1 0 3.00 Luckin Coffee 0 1 2 0 2.67

Cannae presently has a consensus target price of $43.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.97%. Luckin Coffee has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 1,740.00%. Given Luckin Coffee’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Luckin Coffee is more favorable than Cannae.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.4% of Cannae shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Luckin Coffee shares are held by institutional investors. 6.8% of Cannae shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cannae and Luckin Coffee’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cannae $1.07 billion 3.32 $77.30 million $1.76 22.02 Luckin Coffee $125.27 million 4.70 -$241.26 million N/A N/A

Cannae has higher revenue and earnings than Luckin Coffee.

Summary

Cannae beats Luckin Coffee on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Luckin Coffee Company Profile

Luckin Coffee Inc. engages in the retail sale of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers freshly brewed drinks, including freshly brewed coffee and non-coffee drinks; and food and beverage items, such as light meals. The company operates pick-up stores, relax stores, and delivery kitchens under the Luckin brand, as well as Luckin mobile app, Weixin mini-program, and other third-party platforms that cover the customer purchase process. As of March 31, 2019, it operated 2,370 stores, including 2,163 pick-up stores, 109 relax stores, and 98 delivery kitchens in 28 cities in the People's Republic of China. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Xiamen, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.