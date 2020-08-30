$78.86 Million in Sales Expected for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) will report sales of $78.86 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $81.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $77.00 million. Enterprise Financial Services reported sales of $76.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services will report full-year sales of $316.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $311.20 million to $326.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $345.16 million, with estimates ranging from $299.80 million to $372.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Enterprise Financial Services.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $83.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.70 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 10.03%.

EFSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of EFSC stock opened at $30.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $802.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.30. Enterprise Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.65%.

In other Enterprise Financial Services news, Director Nevada A. Kent purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.34 per share, with a total value of $103,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $172,627.18. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.23 per share, for a total transaction of $146,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,378. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFSC. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,185 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,998 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. 72.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

