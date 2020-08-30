Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $331.76 Million

Posted by on Aug 30th, 2020

Brokerages predict that Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) will post $331.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.30 million and the highest is $335.22 million. Franklin Electric posted sales of $348.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $308.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.26 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

FELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $192,438.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,154.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $424,641.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $643,862. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 124.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.5% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.07. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $61.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Earnings History and Estimates for Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE)

