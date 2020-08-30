Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $331.76 Million

Brokerages predict that Franklin Electric Co. (NASDAQ:FELE) will post $331.76 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $328.30 million and the highest is $335.22 million. Franklin Electric posted sales of $348.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $308.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.26 million. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

FELE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Franklin Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.00.

In related news, CFO John J. Haines sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.41, for a total transaction of $192,438.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,154.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 7,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total transaction of $424,641.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $643,862. Company insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Franklin Electric by 2.8% during the second quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 7,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 124.2% during the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 6.5% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Franklin Electric by 2.7% during the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. 76.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FELE stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.11. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.71 and a beta of 1.07. Franklin Electric has a 52-week low of $41.25 and a 52-week high of $61.49.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 5th. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.95%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

