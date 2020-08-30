Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $239.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) to post $239.41 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Crawford & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $234.69 million to $244.01 million. Crawford & Company posted sales of $254.68 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Crawford & Company will report full year sales of $952.45 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $942.12 million to $963.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $975.84 million, with estimates ranging from $965.57 million to $990.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Crawford & Company.

Get Crawford & Company alerts:

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $234.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.17 million. Crawford & Company had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.15%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Crawford & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Crawford & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Shares of CRD.B opened at $7.16 on Friday. Crawford & Company has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $383.29 million, a PE ratio of -89.49 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 17th. This is an increase from Crawford & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Crawford & Company’s payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

Crawford & Company Company Profile

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

See Also: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Crawford & Company (CRD.B)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Crawford & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crawford & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.