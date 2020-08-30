First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $67.66 Million

Equities analysts expect that First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) will post sales of $67.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for First Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.00 million and the highest is $68.70 million. First Bancorp reported sales of $69.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Bancorp will report full-year sales of $276.84 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $269.00 million to $283.94 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $263.02 million, with estimates ranging from $252.29 million to $275.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover First Bancorp.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.40. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $78.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.34 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine lowered First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on First Bancorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered First Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.33.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FBNC. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Bancorp by 473.6% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Bancorp by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC acquired a new position in First Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.74% of the company’s stock.

FBNC stock opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $610.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. First Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.32 and a 52-week high of $41.34.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

