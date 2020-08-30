$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Constellium NV (NYSE:CSTM) will report sales of $1.37 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Constellium’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.35 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.39 billion. Constellium reported sales of $1.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Constellium will report full-year sales of $5.51 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.53 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $5.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $6.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Constellium.

Get Constellium alerts:

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Constellium had a negative net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 8.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 44,055 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 74,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,560 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Constellium by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 317,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after purchasing an additional 78,706 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Constellium during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. 85.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSTM opened at $8.20 on Friday. Constellium has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $15.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a PE ratio of -24.85.

About Constellium

Constellium N.V. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the aerospace, packaging, and automotive end-markets. The company operates in three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellium (CSTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.