Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $422.23 Million

Analysts expect Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) to announce $422.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Newmark Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $348.00 million and the highest is $534.70 million. Newmark Group posted sales of $586.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 28%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmark Group will report full-year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Newmark Group.

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 37.00% and a net margin of 3.98%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NMRK shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Newmark Group from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.81.

NMRK opened at $4.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.32. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $2.49 and a 1-year high of $13.85. The company has a market cap of $770.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.61.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is currently 2.47%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Newmark Group by 37.9% during the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 271,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 74,747 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Newmark Group by 936.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,069,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 966,054 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Newmark Group by 1,285.6% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Newmark Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,167,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,963,000 after buying an additional 163,977 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Newmark Group during the second quarter worth about $1,657,000. Institutional investors own 58.01% of the company’s stock.

Newmark Group Company Profile

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

