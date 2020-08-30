Zacks: Brokerages Expect Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $141.07 Million

Brokerages predict that Oil States International, Inc. (NYSE:OIS) will post sales of $141.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Oil States International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $135.00 million to $146.81 million. Oil States International posted sales of $263.70 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 46.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Oil States International will report full year sales of $650.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $627.00 million to $665.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $642.75 million, with estimates ranging from $575.00 million to $775.90 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Oil States International.

Oil States International (NYSE:OIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.14. Oil States International had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 73.40%. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OIS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Oil States International from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Oil States International in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. G.Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded shares of Oil States International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Oil States International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.31.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Oil States International by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,148,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 413,260 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Oil States International by 125.8% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 481,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 268,407 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Oil States International by 432.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 127,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 103,583 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Oil States International by 129.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 169,475 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 95,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Oil States International during the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. 94.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oil States International stock opened at $4.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $272.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 3.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.70. Oil States International has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $17.81.

Oil States International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides oilfield products and services for the drilling, completion, subsea, production, and infrastructure sectors of the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Well Site Services, Downhole Technologies, and Offshore/Manufactured Products.

