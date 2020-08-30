$283.14 Million in Sales Expected for South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) will announce $283.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $296.27 million and the lowest is $270.00 million. South Jersey Industries reported sales of $261.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.04. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $259.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.19 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on South Jersey Industries from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South Jersey Industries in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 4.4% during the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 14,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 23.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 5.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in South Jersey Industries by 12.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SJI opened at $22.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41. South Jersey Industries has a one year low of $19.62 and a one year high of $33.45.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides energy-related products and services. The company engages in the purchase, transmission, and sale of natural gas. It also sells natural gas and pipeline transportation capacity on a wholesale basis to residential, commercial, and industrial customers on the interstate pipeline system, as well as transports natural gas, which is purchased directly from producers or suppliers to their customers.

