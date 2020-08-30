Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $860.54 Million

Equities research analysts expect Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) to announce $860.54 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Canadian Solar’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $870.72 million and the lowest is $852.90 million. Canadian Solar reported sales of $759.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian Solar will report full-year sales of $3.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $4.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.04 billion to $5.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Canadian Solar.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The solar energy provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.13. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $695.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Canadian Solar from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Friday, August 7th. BidaskClub lowered Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Cfra raised Canadian Solar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Canadian Solar from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Canadian Solar by 35.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,715,773 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $27,298,000 after acquiring an additional 452,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,031,349 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $32,319,000 after purchasing an additional 284,991 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,401,848 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 865,128 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 157.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 75,159 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 45,915 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Canadian Solar by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,000 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the period. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $32.52 on Friday. Canadian Solar has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $32.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

