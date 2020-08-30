Analysts Anticipate Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $180.59 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Inphi Co. (NYSE:IPHI) will post sales of $180.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Inphi’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $180.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $180.00 million. Inphi posted sales of $94.23 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 91.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inphi will report full-year sales of $680.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $676.70 million to $682.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $796.54 million, with estimates ranging from $791.32 million to $800.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Inphi.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $175.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.12 million. Inphi had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a positive return on equity of 10.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 103.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

IPHI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Inphi in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Inphi from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Inphi from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Inphi from $74.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Inphi from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Inphi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.53.

Inphi stock opened at $112.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.74. Inphi has a one year low of $55.72 and a one year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.35.

In other news, CFO John Edmunds sold 10,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.90, for a total transaction of $1,313,228.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,080,573.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce M. Mcwilliams sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $406,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,905,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 64,742 shares of company stock valued at $7,492,702. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. GQ Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Inphi during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

