Analysts Anticipate Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $979.95 Million

Equities research analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to post $979.95 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $954.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.00 billion. Sally Beauty reported sales of $965.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $3.54 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.56 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.79 billion to $3.96 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). Sally Beauty had a net margin of 3.18% and a negative return on equity of 305.73%. The firm had revenue of $705.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.08 million.

SBH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sally Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Sally Beauty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised Sally Beauty from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Sally Beauty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.83.

Shares of SBH opened at $11.60 on Friday. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $6.28 and a twelve month high of $21.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 717.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.22.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.19 per share, with a total value of $121,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 456,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,567,672.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $263,865. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 34.4% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 20,603,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $166,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,375 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 94.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,067,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $74,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950,541 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 73.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,683,311 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $45,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564,565 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 5,272.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,012,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,689,000 after purchasing an additional 993,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sally Beauty by 137.5% in the first quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,177,944 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,518,000 after purchasing an additional 681,936 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Company Profile

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers and salon professionals.

