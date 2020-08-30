West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) Receives News Sentiment Rating of -1.67

News headlines about West Mountain Environmental (CVE:WMT) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. West Mountain Environmental earned a news sentiment score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected West Mountain Environmental’s ranking:

Get West Mountain Environmental alerts:

West Mountain Environmental has a 52 week low of C$0.02 and a 52 week high of C$0.02.

West Mountain Environmental Corp., formerly West Mountain Capital Corp., operates through its subsidiary, Phase Separation Solutions Inc, in the waste processing industry using Thermal Phase Separation Technology (TPS) to eliminate the liability inherent in contaminated soil, sludge and, where possible, recover hydrocarbons for reuse.

Further Reading: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for West Mountain Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Mountain Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.