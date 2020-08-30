Sony (NYSE:SNE) Given News Impact Rating of 0.80

Media coverage about Sony (NYSE:SNE) has been trending somewhat positive on Sunday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sony earned a daily sentiment score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:SNE opened at $79.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $78.37 and a 200 day moving average of $67.70. Sony has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $84.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $1.30. The business had revenue of $18.31 billion during the quarter. Sony had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 13.78%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sony will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SNE shares. Macquarie cut Sony from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut Sony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Sony from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sony in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.67.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

