General Electric (NYSE:GE) Earning Neutral Press Coverage, Report Shows

Press coverage about General Electric (NYSE:GE) has trended neutral recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. General Electric earned a coverage optimism score of 0.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the conglomerate an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GE. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of General Electric from $6.51 to $6.25 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.02.

NYSE GE opened at $6.61 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.95. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $13.26.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The conglomerate reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $17.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.94%. General Electric’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other General Electric news, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 15,569,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.14, for a total transaction of $95,594,630.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward P. Garden sold 3,264,481 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.09, for a total value of $19,880,689.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

