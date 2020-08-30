Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Study Shows

News stories about Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) have been trending somewhat positive recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Powell Industries earned a news sentiment score of 0.80 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

POWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Powell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Sidoti cut shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

NASDAQ:POWL opened at $26.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.32. The firm has a market cap of $310.58 million, a PE ratio of 15.42 and a beta of 1.27. Powell Industries has a 1-year low of $15.62 and a 1-year high of $50.81.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $118.06 million during the quarter. Powell Industries had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 6.63%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 19th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 18th.

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

