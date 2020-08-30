Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Given Coverage Optimism Score of -1.50

Press coverage about Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) has trended somewhat negative on Sunday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nordstrom earned a media sentiment score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the specialty retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several equities analysts have commented on JWN shares. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Nordstrom from $48.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Shares of JWN opened at $15.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a 200-day moving average of $20.26. Nordstrom has a 1 year low of $12.27 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.01, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by ($0.12). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 42.65% and a negative net margin of 3.78%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordstrom will post -3.28 EPS for the current year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

