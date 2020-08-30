Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) have been trending somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Walt Disney earned a media sentiment score of 0.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the entertainment giant an news buzz score of 1 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Walt Disney’s ranking:

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $135.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $153.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $123.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -218.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Imperial Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Macquarie reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.07.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.