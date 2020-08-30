Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) Getting Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, InfoTrie Reports

Media coverage about Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Absolute Software earned a coverage optimism score of 1.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of ABT stock opened at C$16.02 on Friday. Absolute Software has a 52 week low of C$6.70 and a 52 week high of C$16.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$15.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$12.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $680.75 million and a PE ratio of 66.75.

Absolute Software (TSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$37.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$36.58 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Absolute Software will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ABT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Absolute Software from C$12.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Absolute Software from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Absolute Software from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Pi Financial increased their price objective on Absolute Software from C$18.25 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on Absolute Software from C$13.50 to C$19.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other news, Senior Officer Leigh Palmer Ramsden sold 2,300 shares of Absolute Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.67, for a total transaction of C$36,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$533,939.58.

Absolute Software Company Profile

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and supports endpoint management and data security solutions for endpoint computing devices in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its software-as-a-service solutions enable customers to secure endpoints, assess risk, and respond to security threats.

