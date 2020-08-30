Coty (NYSE:COTY) Receives Daily News Impact Score of -3.00

News coverage about Coty (NYSE:COTY) has been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Coty earned a news impact score of -3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected Coty’s ranking:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Coty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.08.

NYSE:COTY opened at $3.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.59. Coty has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.39). Coty had a negative net margin of 15.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $560.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

